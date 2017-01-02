Anderson Cooper, Kathy Griffin ring in the New Year with puppets

CNN , Scripps National Desk
3:55 AM, Jan 2, 2017

CNN's Anderson Cooper and actress Kathy Griffin ring in the New Year in Times Square with special guests: puppet-versions of themselves.

CNN

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and actress Kathy Griffin had "special guests" as they helped CNN's audience welcome in the New Year. 

Cooper and Griffin had puppets of themselves before the live televised audience in Times Square while viewers waited for the ball to drop in New York City. 

"I've never felt this way about a puppet before," Cooper joked on camera. Griffin's puppet teased Cooper's puppet about drinking on camera. 
 
"I'm trying to get fired by 9:05 p.m.," Cooper's puppet shot back. Watch a clip from the interaction below courtesy of CNN. 
 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News