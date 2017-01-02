Anderson Cooper, Kathy Griffin ring in the New Year with puppets

Cloudy
CNN's Anderson Cooper and actress Kathy Griffin ring in the New Year in Times Square with special guests: puppet-versions of themselves.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and actress Kathy Griffin had "special guests" as they helped CNN's audience welcome in the New Year.
Cooper and Griffin had puppets of themselves before the live televised audience in Times Square while viewers waited for the ball to drop in New York City.
Despite sanctions, Kim Jong-un continues to assert North Korea as a global nuclear power.
Coalition airstrikes on its oil fields reportedly crippled ISIS' finances, but it could pivot to black market antiquities deals for more money.
Although more than 200 passengers were on the ferry, there were only 100 life jackets onboard.
It happened shortly after people rang in the new year at the Reina nightclub.