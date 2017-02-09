Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as Attorney General

Scripps National Desk
4:19 PM, Feb 8, 2017
4 mins ago

Jeff Sessions, a longtime senator from Alabama, has been confirmed by the Senate as the next attorney general of the United States.

Sessions was confirmed by a 52-47 tally, largely along party lines. 

More on this as it develops.

 

 

