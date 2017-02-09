Clear
HI: 72°
LO: 60°
HI: 77°
LO: 55°
HI: 62°
LO: 52°
Jeff Sessions, a longtime senator from Alabama, has been confirmed by the Senate as the next attorney general of the United States.
Sessions was confirmed by a 52-47 tally, largely along party lines.
More on this as it develops.
The horror stories from inside this Ghanaian slave castle easily rival the cruelty of the Middle Passage and life on an American plantation.
Tufts University released new findings about sexual assault in the humanitarian aid industry.
A new Russian law reduces the penalty for hitting a spouse or child without causing serious injury.
Secretary John Kelly says that in the future, he will inform Congress of executive orders before implementation.