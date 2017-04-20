VIDEO: Big rig drags car for miles along I-15 in California

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA -

Dragged along for a terrifying ride! A driver frantically waves for help after his car got hooked onto a big rig heading up the Cajon Pass.

Brian Steimke said on his Facebook page that he was driving home to Hesperia, California which is about 2 and a half hours southeast of Bakersfield.

The driver screamed for help saying the truck driver won’t stop. Other drivers honk to get the drivers attention and one appears to get in front of the truck to finally stop him.

According to Steimke's Facebook page, he said he saw a big rig carrying a red Nissan with the driver still inside.

Steikme made his way past the stuck driver, all the way to driver of the big rig who appeared to have no clue that he was dragging the vehicle.

Miraculously officers with the California Highway Patrol said the driver of the car is ok.

The driver says he's lucky to be alive after he was dragged 4-miles up the I-15 freeway.