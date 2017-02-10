CSUB coach Rod Barnes gives his state of the program ahead of New Mexico State game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The last time the New Mexico State came to Bakersfield Ian Baker hit a three pointer at the buzzer in double overtime to help the Aggies escape with a 68-67 win. After such a loss you'd think CSUB head coach Rod Barnes would be devastated but instead he says the loss helped them get to where they are today.

Hours after the loss he said to the media, "We're still in the process of building our program." Since that January loss, the trajectory has been nothing but increase. The Runners of course got their revenge by winning the 2016 WAC Tournament but also haven't dropped a game inside the Icardo Center since.

Thursday night CSUB hopes to sell out for the fourth time this season. Last year's game against NMSU was the school's first in more than two decades. While the school is excited for the chance to take another big step foward as a program (the Aggies are riding a 20 game win streak; the 2nd longest in the nation), coach Barnes is more focused on the big picture. "There's a lot of hoopla, there's a lot of excitement on campus which is great but we'll be locked in to that game," he told 23ABC. "I think our city can see, our players know and our coaches understand what an appearance in march madness means more than just a single game you might be playing.

