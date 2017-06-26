CSUB Learn to Swim Classes

Allyson Cummings
4:26 PM, Jun 23, 2017
5:36 AM, Jun 26, 2017

CSUB coaches and players are teaching the youth how to swim during the off-season. Head Assistant Coach Gray Tedder says water safety is an important skill for all to know.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CSUB Roadrunner logo

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif -

Have you ever wondered what Cal State Bakersfield's swimmers and coaches do over the summer? They take on a new duty which involves teaching the youth how to swim.

They offer classes throughout the summer for all ages and skill levels. 

"Well I just think it's an important life skill," Head Assistant Coach Gray Tedder said. "Not everyone needs to be a competitive swimmer, but I do think especially here where it's so warm and a lot of people have pools in their backyard, just water safety is really important."

This is Tedder's first year running the program. He says working with people and helping them achieve their goals makes it all worthwhile.

If you, or someone you know, needs swim lessons click here to sign up.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Sports