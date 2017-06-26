CSUB Learn to Swim Classes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif -

Have you ever wondered what Cal State Bakersfield's swimmers and coaches do over the summer? They take on a new duty which involves teaching the youth how to swim.

They offer classes throughout the summer for all ages and skill levels.

"Well I just think it's an important life skill," Head Assistant Coach Gray Tedder said. "Not everyone needs to be a competitive swimmer, but I do think especially here where it's so warm and a lot of people have pools in their backyard, just water safety is really important."

This is Tedder's first year running the program. He says working with people and helping them achieve their goals makes it all worthwhile.

If you, or someone you know, needs swim lessons click here to sign up.