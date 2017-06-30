Griffith Field renovations moving along at BHS with goal of completion on September 29th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Built in 1923, preserving the history of Bakersfield High School's Griffith Field was vital. David Reese, principal at the school, has been working on the renovations for years as a way to bring his school into the 21st century.

New look Griffith Field taking shape. @DrillerFootball hopes to have it done by 9/29 v. Ridgeview! See the construction 2nite on @23ABCNews pic.twitter.com/arTN4vA2pA — Stephen Hicks (@StephenHicks23) June 30, 2017

A new all weather track surrounds a field covered in fresh sod providing a fresh look to a field filled with history. Reese hopes the track can bring back the possibility of hosting AAU Championships as well as something for the community to take advantage of as "a safe place to walk at night."

But at Griffith Field, it's all about football. Reese says he insisted on keeping the original stadium. North and South of "The Rock" are smaller concrete grandstands and new visitor seating will bring a capacity crowd up to approximately 5,500 fans.

RELATED: Drillers uncommon season on the road ends at state

The tunnel that players would run out of before games has remained in tact but construction revealed a glimpse to the past. Etched on the walls and underbelly of the stadium seats are autographs from players dating back to the 1940's-50's. Reese says the architect has worked with incorporating that into the new design saying the ceiling will slope up to make the names visible.

HIGHLIGHTS: BHS wins state record 37th section title

The construction also revealed the original red bricks laid in 1923 and will now sit side by side with concrete from the new grandstands. "Pretty amazing to see what they did to make that connection," Reese said.

He hopes to have the construction done by September 29th when BHS is scheduled to host Ridgeview in week 6 of the upcoming football season.

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23