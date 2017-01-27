Justin McCall flying high for Ridgeview before heading to CSUB; earns AOTW honors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The past few years, Ridgeview basketball has been among the best teams in the valley. For third year coach Michael Martin, it helps having guys colleges want. His two senior captains Jordan Roberts, who has committed to Long Beach State, and Justin McCall are the two leading the way.

Yes, Justin is the son of CSU Bakersfield women's coach Greg McCall but only recently beat him in a 1 on 1 game. "I haven't played him since then," Justin said. "I'm gonna hold onto that for a little while."

He'll have his opportunities for a rematch. Earlier this year the 6'5" guard committed to CSUB saying, "It just felt like a family environment." Of course it helps having his dad at the school buy he says that wasn't a main factor in his decision. "Dad's right around the corner but even then I didn't want to go there just to make sure he was there. I had to make sure I was comfortable there."

Before he settles in with coach Barnes, he and the Wolf Pack have some unfinished business. After falling just short in last year's valley championship, McCall is making sure this year's team stays motivated. "This year we go out and prepare for each team as if we're playing for the valley championship game."

"I remind them day in and day out about that same feeling we'll have if we don't get back and leaving that game again," said Martin.

Behind that "win now--not later" mindset McCall has been scoring almost at will. "He shoots the ball real deep, He's inside outside kind of guy. A lot of things we run-is running through Justin," Martin said.

Justin and the rest of the Wolf Pack are in action Friday night at 6:30 when they host fellow SYL unbeaten Independence.

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23