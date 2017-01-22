Roadrunners win 68-65 over Utah Valley on a busy day for local sports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

CSUB

Officially Saturday night was the third sellout of the year inside the Icardo Center, a venue that is quickly becoming a fortress for the CSUB men's basketball team. The Runners (12-7, WAC 3-1) hung on to beat Utah Valley (9-10, 1-3) 68-65 in a game that came down to a Wolverines' missed three at the buzzer.

"We really needed that win," said Dedrick Basile. "It's that time (conference play) when you separate yourselves from everyone else." Basile finished with a game high 13 points.

Following a disappointing performance in CSUB's loss to New Mexico State, senior Matt Smith answered the challenge set by head coach Rod Barnes. Smith finished with 12 points and nine rebounds including a big steal with under 30 seconds to play.

Jaylin Airington hit two big free throws to seal the win as the Runners now hit the road to face Chicago State on Thursday.

The women's team hung on for a narrow 63-39 overtime win in Orem. Jasmyne Bartee finished with a game high 23 points going 10-10 from the field including a game tying layup to send the game to overtime.

CONDORS

The Condors (15-15-4-1) caught fire on the road against the Stockton Heat (19-13-3-1) scoring five unanswered goals and winning 6-3. Taylor Beck had a goal and two assists while Joey LaLeggia added two goals.

BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE

The Renegades (15-8, 2-0) honored the late coach Brian Carter after today's 105-100 double overtime win over Santa Monica (10-10, 2-0). Before coaching at South High, Carter was an assistant at BC from 2002-2008. "They devoted so much to our program when he was here," said Renegades' coach Rich Hughes. "We just told our guys 'Play your hearts out."

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23