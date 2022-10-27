10 Indoor Plants Delivered Straight To Your Door From Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Plants can increase our sense of well-being. They can clean our air and are said to help boost our productivity and improve our outlook on work. It’s no wonder we plant-lovers can’t get enough indoor greenery!

If you’re looking to incorporate more ways of bringing the outside in, we’ve rounded up 10 highly rated indoor plants that are available on Amazon. That’s right, delivered straight to your door. You don’t even need to leave the house.

This medium-sized, pet-friendly money tree measures approximately 16-inches tall and comes ready to display in its own white, 5-inch diameter ceramic pot. Money trees like well-lit rooms and weekly waterings, as long as they dry out in between. Rumor has it they bring good luck and positive energy to your home as well.

Buyers gave it an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and it sells for $33. Several reviewers mentioned being impressed with how well it was packaged and how healthy it looked.

Get a variety of 8 plants in 2.5-inch pots, allowing you to quickly build your own terrarium. Terrariums are often used as decoration and can be in sealable glass containers or open to the atmosphere. You could also use this set to build a fairy garden with a child.

Care instructions are included. Each plant measures approximately 4 to 6 inches in height. With more than 4,300 global ratings, this set has an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Reviewers liked the sturdiness of the plants and found them to make a great gift. The 8-pack of plants is available for $27.48.

Need a much bigger plant than what can fit in a terrarium? The Cat Palm by Costa Farms measures a minimum of 34 inches tall when shipped. This variety favors medium to bright light and weekly waterings and brings a touch of tropical foliage to your abode. It weighs approximately 8 pounds and comes in its own decor planter. It sports an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. This Cat Palm is on sale for $34.27, that’s 29% off its list price.

Reviewer Julie felt it was “large enough to give that ‘wow’ factor upon arrival.” She was excited to see new growth after only two weeks.

Measuring 4 to 6 inches tall, this snake plant likes sandy, well-drained soil and shade to partial sun. With more than 9,550 ratings and an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, this indoor snake plant comes highly rated. Reviewers loved how sturdy and hardy this plant is. The Sansevieria Superba is currently 11% off; selling for $14.27.

Sold by Sprout N Green, this 5-pack of succulents for $13.99 requires very little watering. The exact type of succulent will vary but may include a string of pearls, jade plants, a string of dolphins, crassula, echeverias and others. This group will thrive on a windowsill with indirect sunlight, embedded in succulent and cacti soil mix. Look for blooms in the winter and summer months.

Get a 4-pack of pothos for $23.39 that you can hang or watch climb the walls. This set may include marble queen, golden, silver satin, Hawaiian pothos and more. Averaging a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, people appreciated how beautiful and healthy this set arrived. Pothos are low-maintenance plants that thrive in a variety of places, including low-light areas.

Reviewer Jaclyn R. said, “Each one is gorgeous and unique. I was also pleasantly surprised to see that all the plants were quite large, rather than just starter plants. Overall, I am SOO happy with the plants I received! I highly recommend purchasing this variety pack!”

This 4-count grower pack for $26.78 will add color and interest to any room. Each plant measures approximately 8 inches tall and comes in a 4-inch diameter grower pot. Plants will love bright indirect light and 1/2 cup of water weekly. This foliage collection boasts an average of 4.4 out of five stars. People found it arrived in great shape and were pleasantly surprised at the high quality of the plants. Expect growth spurts in the spring and summer months.

Shipped in a 6-inch container and measuring 16-18-inches tall for $32, these ponytail palms flourish in any light condition. No two ponytail palms are alike. These low-maintenance trees feature a bulbous trunks and thrive on neglect. Their small stature makes them ideal for shelves, windowsills and tabletops.

One reviewer found this plant to be just perfect for her home.

“This little ponytail palm is exactly as described,” she wrote. “It arrived sooner than expected, well-packaged, in good condition and HEALTHY. I’m very picky about the quality of the plants I order, and this one exceeded my expectations.”

Grown and shipped from a family-owned-and-operated nursery in California, this $13.99 calico hearts succulent features heart-shaped leaves. Expect blooms during the fall. This 2.5-inch variety enjoys sandy soil and comes in a plastic container. People found this calico heart made for an excellent gift and that it was sturdy and of good value.

Order a $30 rattlesnake calathea with green and purple foliage to bring texture and color to your home. These unique indoor plants enjoy partial shade and bloom bright, yellow-orange flowers in the spring. Approximately 12-14 inches tall when shipped, this beautiful plant won’t require much maintenance.

Reviewer Kitty Angel found it to be “the most amazing plant” she’s ever seen.

“The leaves move and rearrange their positioning throughout the day, even in a room without a window! This is one of the toughest, hardiest house plants ever! And it is so beautiful.”

The Zamioculcas zamiifolia indoor plant is best known as the “ZZ” plant. This one measures 22 inches tall and arrives in a white-and-natural container for $36.34. It will grow well in both natural and artificial light and is known for its dark, shiny, waxy leaves. Water it once every two weeks. With more than 5,400 global ratings, it averages 4.5 out of 5 stars. People found it to be well packaged and enjoyed watching new growth quickly sprout out.

When looking to incorporate more indoor plants into your home, you want to make sure it’s safe for everyone in the household — including pets! The last thing you want is for your curious dog or cat to nibble on a leaf and get sick. For a comprehensive list of plants, check out the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ poisonous plants’ page.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.