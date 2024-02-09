2 million handheld steamers recalled due to 'serious burn hazard'

About 2 million handheld clothing steamers sold at popular retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond are being recalled for "posing a serious burn hazard."

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the recalled steamers were produced by Steamfast, Vornado and Sharper Image, and were sold in the U.S. between July 2009 and January of this year. A full list of affected models can be found here.

SEE MORE: Cheese recall expands to include 4 Trader Joe's products

The CPSC said the affected steamers can "expel hot water from the steam nozzle while heating or during use" and potentially burn consumers. According to the recall, Vornado has received 122 reports of hot water "spraying or spitting" from the steam nozzle, resulting in at least 23 reports of burn injuries.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled garment steamers and contact the appliance manufacturer for a full refund or free replacement, depending on the model.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com