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$20K reward offered in Halloween party shooting that killed Bakersfield teen

A 16-year-old teen was found with a gunshot wound later pronounced dead
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KERO
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BAKERSFIELD — Kern Secret Witness has approved a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of one or more suspects involved in a shooting that killed a teen during a Halloween shooting.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots being fired near a large party in the area of South Half Moon Drive.

When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy, later identified as William Aviles, suffering major injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

William Aviles


Police say people who attended the party may possess critical information regarding the shooting and the identity of those responsible.

Anyone with video footage of the incident is urged to upload it by clicking here.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Bakersfield, CA

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