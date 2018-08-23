Kari Osep - Sports Director

Kari Osep joined 23ABC in July of 2018 as sports director. She is excited to trade the snow for sunshine and return home to the west coast.

Kari grew up in Arizona playing just about every sport under the sun, growing her love of sports. She’d later discover her passion of storytelling and follow her heart to the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. (Yes, another proud Sun Devil!)

She'd take her two passions to Pennsylvania as a sports reporter for WJAC in State College, covering everything from Penn State athletics to minor league ball to a vast array of high school sports. And thankfully, Penn State brought her back west a couple of times for a Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl appearance.

Kari joins the Bakersfield community with an even firmer belief that sports has a great power to connect us all and is excited to discover and share the unique sports stories that make up Kern County.

If you have any story ideas or just want to say hi, please reach out to Kari on Twitter, Facebook or by email: kari.osep@kero.com.