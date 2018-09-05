Noëlle Lilley - MMJ

Twitter: @NoelleDLilley

Facebook: Noelle Lilley 23ABC

Birthplace: San Bernardino, California

Education: Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University

Current Position/Job Duties: Multimedia Reporter

Previous Work Experience: Video intern at amNewYork, anchor/reporter at Cronkite News/Arizona PBS,

Joined 23ABCnews: August 2018

Most Memorable Stories: first on the scene of the 2017 Congressional Baseball first on the scene of the 2017 Congressional Baseball shooting , New Mexico border wall controversy , Fellow POW reacts to John McCain's cancer diagnosis , Wind farms killing bats in southern Arizona , Wheelchair accessibility in New York City subway stations

Awards/Honors: Miss Black San Bernardino 2014, Miss Black California top 10 2014, Miss Taylor Place 2015, Knight Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalist at CUNY 2018 fellow, Black On Campus 2018 Fellow with the Nation Magazine and Anna Julia Cooper Center

News Philosophy: "Be fair, be honest, be creative, be diverse."

Role Models: Oprah Winfrey, Jemele Hill, Tamron Hall, Anderson Cooper, Serena Williams

Favorite Sports Teams: Miami Heat, Arizona State Sun Devils

Favorite Music: R&B, show tunes, swing music, anything by Chance the Rapper

Favorite Movies: BACK TO THE FUTURE!!!

Favorite Programs: This Is Us, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, reality shows

Favorite Books: Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger, On The Jellicoe Road by Melina Marchetta,The Mothers by Britt Bennett, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin, The Sky Is Everywhere by Jandy Nelson, anything by Stephen King

Hobbies/Interests: creative writing, reading, musical theatre, watching films, church-going, hiking, exploring new areas, trying new things, swimming, running

Hidden Talent: balancing things on my head

Pets: RIP to my sweet border collie, Angel

Something Most People don't know about me: I'm Louisiana Creole and have family throughout central Louisiana bayous

What I like best about Southern California: the sunshine and Disneyland

On the weekends I love to: try new foods, read, write, explore new areas, hike, go for a run, swim, watch movies or go to the movies

You're most likely to see me around town: reading a good book, hanging out in a coffee shop, at a movie theater, on a run