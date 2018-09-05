Noëlle Lilley - MMJ

Education: Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University
Current Position/Job Duties: Multimedia Reporter
Previous Work Experience: Video intern at amNewYork, anchor/reporter at Cronkite News/Arizona PBS,
Joined 23ABCnews: August 2018
Most Memorable Stories: first on the scene of the 2017 Congressional Baseball shooting, New Mexico border wall controversy, Fellow POW reacts to John McCain's cancer diagnosis, Wind farms killing bats in southern Arizona, Wheelchair accessibility in New York City subway stations
Awards/Honors: Miss Black San Bernardino 2014, Miss Black California top 10 2014, Miss Taylor Place 2015, Knight Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalist at CUNY 2018 fellow, Black On Campus 2018 Fellow with the Nation Magazine and Anna Julia Cooper Center
News Philosophy: "Be fair, be honest, be creative, be diverse."
Role Models: Oprah Winfrey, Jemele Hill, Tamron Hall, Anderson Cooper, Serena Williams
Favorite Sports Teams: Miami Heat, Arizona State Sun Devils
Favorite Music: R&B, show tunes, swing music, anything by Chance the Rapper
Favorite Movies: BACK TO THE FUTURE!!!
Favorite Programs: This Is Us, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, reality shows
Favorite Books: Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger, On The Jellicoe Road by Melina Marchetta,The Mothers by Britt Bennett, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin, The Sky Is Everywhere by Jandy Nelson, anything by Stephen King
Hobbies/Interests: creative writing, reading, musical theatre, watching films, church-going, hiking, exploring new areas, trying new things, swimming, running
Hidden Talent: balancing things on my head
Pets: RIP to my sweet border collie, Angel
Something Most People don't know about me: I'm Louisiana Creole and have family throughout central Louisiana bayous
What I like best about Southern California: the sunshine and Disneyland
On the weekends I love to: try new foods, read, write, explore new areas, hike, go for a run, swim, watch movies or go to the movies
You're most likely to see me around town: reading a good book, hanging out in a coffee shop, at a movie theater, on a run
*I am also a proud member of National Association of Black Journalists