Amanda Mason - MMJ

Amanda Mason, reporter/multi-media journalist for 23 ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.

She is originally from Texas, but calls New York City her second home. Before moving to California, she was as an anchor and reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS. During the spring of 2018, she worked as an intern for Arizona's Family (3TV/CBS 5 News), a duopoly newsroom and created a brand strategy for the station's Instagram. She covered spot and breaking news on Twitter, Instagram and hosted live Facebook stories for Good Morning Arizona.

Amanda graduated magna cum laude with a Masters in Journalism and Mass Communications from ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications in 2018. She was recently nominated for a Student Production Award by the Rocky Mountain Emmys for her work covering Puerto Rico's recovery six months after Hurricane Maria.

Before ASU from 2016-2107, Amanda was a Live/On-Camera Host for Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series East Tour. She hosted 45 Live Shows and 23 Private Pit Parties in 15 Different Cities.

Amanda is well-rounded and has an extensive background in musical theater and opera. She holds a Masters in Music degree from the internationally renowned conservatory, Manhattan School of Music for classical vocal performance and also studied voice in Italy. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, NYC Marathon, United Nations Headquarters, Las Vegas and Off-Off Broadway shows all around NYC. She's had the honor of singing the National Anthem for: NY Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Brooklyn Nets, Brooklyn Cyclones, Tampa Bay Lightning and NYC Half Marathon.

Amanda became Miss New York in 2013 and traveled around New York State on a public speaking tour focused on Reaching Youth Before Alcohol and Drugs Do through her prevention program, The Middle School Movement. On June 4, 2015, Amanda was honored to receive one of Drug-Free World Foundation's highest awards, Drug-Free Ambassador. As a youth advocate she appeared on PBS, NY1, NBC The Today Show and was a keynote speaker at events across the country.

She hopes to continue to inspire our next generation and make a difference in the community, through the stories she tells.