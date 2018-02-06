Brandon Johansen-MMJ



Birthplace: Clovis, CA



Education: BA in Journalism and Mass Communication from Arizona State University



Current Position/Job Duties: Multimedia Journalist

Email: Brandon.Johansen@KERO.com



Twitter: @brandonjohansen



Facebook: facebook.com/BrandonJohansen23ABC



Previous Work Experience: Intern at Fox Sports Arizona



Joined 23ABCnews: January 2015



Role Models: Al Michaels, Walter Cronkite, Vin Scully.



Favorite Sports Teams: Los Angeles Dodgers, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Panthers (I like all shades of the color blue).



Favorite Music: Anything that would go well in a Mumford and Sons playlist.



Favorite Movies: Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Aliens.



Favorite Programs: 24, Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad.



Favorite Books: Anything by Stephen King.



You're most likely to see me around town: Trying to find the best street tacos that Bakersfield has to offer.