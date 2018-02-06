Brandon Johansen-MMJ

Fair
HI: 74°
LO: 51°
Birthplace: Clovis, CA
Education: BA in Journalism and Mass Communication from Arizona State University
Current Position/Job Duties: Multimedia Journalist
Email: Brandon.Johansen@KERO.com
Twitter: @brandonjohansen
Facebook: facebook.com/BrandonJohansen23ABC
Previous Work Experience: Intern at Fox Sports Arizona
Joined 23ABCnews: January 2015
Role Models: Al Michaels, Walter Cronkite, Vin Scully.
Favorite Sports Teams: Los Angeles Dodgers, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Panthers (I like all shades of the color blue).
Favorite Music: Anything that would go well in a Mumford and Sons playlist.
Favorite Movies: Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Aliens.
Favorite Programs: 24, Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad.
Favorite Books: Anything by Stephen King.
You're most likely to see me around town: Trying to find the best street tacos that Bakersfield has to offer.
California Living Museum is looking for individuals for their docent and wildlife rehabilitation program.
Mark Abernathy, Republican political consultant behind the success of many local politicians, passed away January 27, 2018.