Emma Lockhart - Weekend Weather / MMJ

Emma Lockhart joins 23ABC News as our weekend weather anchor and multimedia journalist.
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to Summer, and that means cooling off at local spray parks will no longer be needed.
CHP officers said they will be looking for speeder, drunk drivers and distracted drivers Labor Day Weekend.
Bakersfield Police say three people are now facing charges in connection to a murder that happened at a Motel 6 in Southwest Bakersfield back…
John Stamos, known widely for his role as Uncle Jessie on "Full House", is headed to Kern County Fair this summer.