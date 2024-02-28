Adele postpones Las Vegas residency over health concerns

Adele is postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency shows over health concerns.

The shows being postponed were scheduled for March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

“Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed, and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice,” she shared in a post on Instagram.

Adele said she is taking a break on doctors' orders, and has “no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

The postponed shows were the remaining five weekends of this leg of the tour. Adele’s website still lists her “Weekends With Adele” shows for May and June at Caesars Palace.

“I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience,” Adele said in her Instagram caption.

The singer began her Las Vegas residency in November 2022, a delay from the show’s original debut set for January that year.

