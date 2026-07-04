DC marks America’s 250th birthday with flyovers, fireworks and dangerous heat

A big July 4 birthday party for the United States is taking place in Washington, D.C., as the country marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

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The Freedom 250 event includes military flyovers, live music, speeches, patriotic performances, an appearance by President Donald Trump and, of course, fireworks.

The celebration comes as the National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for Washington, D.C., through Saturday evening, with heat index values expected to reach 110 to 115 degrees.

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The heat forced the cancellation of D.C.'s Fourth of July parade, which had been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

People going to the National Mall for the afternoon and evening celebrations are encouraged to stay hydrated, take breaks in air-conditioned spaces when possible and avoid staying in the sun for extended periods.

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The Freedom 250 celebration will feature aerial demonstrations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds, along with flyovers by military aircraft, including bombers and fighter jets. Organizers also plan a concert program with military bands, guest performers and tributes to U.S. service members, veterans and moments in American history.

Trump is scheduled to address the crowd during the evening program, shortly before a fireworks finale over the nation’s capital. Organizers say the fireworks show will last about 40 minutes and is intended to be the largest in history.

Freedom 250, an organization aligned with the White House, organized the Washington celebration. It is separate from America250, a bipartisan group founded by Congress to help commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary.