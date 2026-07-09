Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
America 250

Actions

The Great American State Fair has been evacuated due to severe weather

American 250 Washington Extreme Weather Heat
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
People sit on the National Mall at sunset during the Great American State Fair, in an extreme heat wave, Friday, July 3, 2026, in Washington.
American 250 Washington Extreme Weather Heat
Posted
and last updated

The Great American State Fair is being evacuated once again due to severe weather.

The fair was disrupted last weekend on July 4 when severe storms gathered near Washington and forced event organizers to order an evacuation.

On Thursday, Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia were under severe thunderstorm watches, forcing organizers to issue a similar announcement.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | 
The fair itself is free and open to the public in an effort to celebrate the nation. It features more than 150 exhibits from all 56 states and territories, businesses, innovators and civic organizations.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

07/09/2026

Clear

-° / 71°

0%

Friday

07/10/2026

Clear

104° / 72°

0%

Saturday

07/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

104° / 76°

0%

Sunday

07/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

101° / 78°

0%

Monday

07/13/2026

Clear

102° / 78°

0%

Tuesday

07/14/2026

Mostly Clear

104° / 77°

0%

Wednesday

07/15/2026

Clear

104° / 77°

0%

Thursday

07/16/2026

Mostly Clear

103° / 77°

2%