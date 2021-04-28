Watch
Arizona, Idaho restrict abortions with new laws

Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 28, 2021
Two state governors have signed into law bills aimed at restricting a woman's right to an abortion.  

Arizona's law bans abortions in cases where the mother's decision to terminate is related solely to genetic issues.  

A fetal heartbeat bill is now law in Idaho, meaning women cannot choose to have an abortion after a heartbeat is detected.

That can happen about six weeks into a pregnancy – before a lot of women know they're pregnant.

There is a trigger provision, meaning the law won't go into effect unless a federal appeals court in another state upholds similar legislation.

