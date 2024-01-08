At least 11 injured in large gas explosion in Fort Worth, Texas, hotel

An explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, injured 11 people on Monday, at least one of them critically.

Authorities reported an explosion at the Sandman Signature hotel in Fort Worth.

Aerial footage showed debris from a building scattered over the area of several streets. Other video appeared to show at least one injured person receiving treatment from a medical technician.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesperson Sara Abel told The Associated Press authorities believed the explosion was caused by natural gas.

“There is a smell of gas in the area and there are windows and things that were blown outside of the structure,” Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Craig Trojacek said.

In a post on X, The Fort Worth Fire Department characterized the explosion as a "major incident" and warned residents to avoid the area.

Nine ambulances were dispatched to assist victims, according to local emergency services. In addition to the one critical injury, two people were seriously injured and the rest had minor injuries, authorities said. Four other people were treated for injuries and released at the scene.

Tarrant County, where Fort Worth is located, closed all of its offices in the downtown area following the incident.

Authorities had established an area nearby for families to meet after the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

