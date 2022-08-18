This Auto-Emptying Robot Vacuum And Mop Offers Hands-Free House Cleaning

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been thinking of purchasing a robot vacuum to help you out with household chores, you might consider Amazon’s deal on the Dreametech D10 Plus Robot Vacuum, which operates as both a smart vacuum and mop.

I don’t mind mopping, but I hate vacuuming, so when the company sent me one to test, I was more excited about the vacuuming possibilities. However, the mop’s performance won me over in the end.

The makers of this robot vacuum say it has strong suction power, four suction modes and a battery that allows the device to clean for up to 180 minutes. The vacuum also includes an auto-empty base station, which quickly dumps everything it collected from your floor into a 2.5-liter bag once it returns itself to the charging base after cleaning. When the bag is full, you simply dump the bag into the trash.

The Dreametech vacuum also has laser navigation, so it maps out your house before its first cleaning. This way, it won’t miss spots or repeat certain areas. If you have hardwood floor or tile, you can fill the included 150-milliliter water tank and choose from three water volume levels to mop your floor.

You can use your phone or voice to start cleaning, as the robot vacuum is controlled via app or Alexa. Priced at $500, you’ll pay $420 on Amazon after clipping an $80 coupon at checkout.

When the D10 Plus arrived, I put it to work to see how well it performed both the vacuum and mopping features. It may be hard to believe in 2022, but it was actually my first ever robot vacuum, so I didn’t have any expectations.

How The Dreametech D10 Plus Robot Vacuum Performed

The vacuum was easy to set up and quickly connected to WiFi and the Mi Home app. I let it charge up a bit before having it navigate the layout of the downstairs area of my house, which includes a living room, kitchen, family room and half bath. The navigation is listed as “rapid,” but I still expected it to take a while, so I was surprised when it was done in about 10 minutes. I then let it charge overnight and ran the vacuum the following day, which took around an hour to complete and was quiet enough that I could still watch television. While I didn’t purposely make a mess to clean up, there was an average amount of dust and debris on the floor and I didn’t notice anything left behind.

When cleaning was done, the vacuum returned to the base, emptied itself and began charging. While the auto-empty base is a nice feature because it means you’re not dealing with dust and crumbs every time you vacuum, be aware that you may eventually need to buy additional bags. The vacuum comes with two bags, and while you do not throw the bags away when they’re full — you dump them into the trash — there’s a chance the bags will eventually need to be replaced if you reuse them too many times.

Another important thing to note is that my test was on both hardwood and tile, and I do not have carpet. Some Amazon reviewers have reported that the device runs louder on carpet than it does on hardwood floor, so you might want to take that into consideration if your home is carpeted. One review called its performance on carpet “lackluster.”

One reviewer also wrote that while they “love the pattern it leaves” on their carpet, they aren’t sure if it understands not to mop carpet, so if you have some hardwood flooring or tile and some carpet, you may want to keep an eye on it when mopping to make sure it doesn’t mop the carpet.

Kaitlin Gates/Simplemost

Some Amazon reviews also mention that the vacuum got stuck on cords and sucked up some things it shouldn’t have (like pet toys), but I didn’t have issues with that. I did move a rug out of the way because my usual vacuum has trouble with it, so I assumed this would too, but I didn’t experience any problems with it getting clogged or stuck.

Mop Feature: Efficient And Floors Dry Quickly

I also tested out the mop feature for both my hardwood floors and the entryway tile. To do so, I filled the included attachment with water and snapped it onto the vacuum while it was on the charger. The vacuum then spoke out loud, saying the mop was attached.

I hit the “go” button on the app and because the vacuum sensed that the mop was attached, it knew I was intending to mop instead of vacuum. The entire mapped-out area of my home was mopped without needing to refill the tank, though if you choose a higher mop setting, there’s a chance the robot will run out of water and need a refill at some point.

As shown in the photo below, you can clearly see where the mopping has been done, as it leaves a water streak that then dries quickly. And yes, it did go back and clean that spot in between the two streaks that it didn’t get the first time!

Kaitlin Gates/Simplemost

There’s no denying that the Dreametech vacuum is higher-priced than some other robot vacuums, as it doubles as a mop. Even devices that are just mops can run you more than $400, like this iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop, which has a list price of $449.99.

If you’re on the fence about spending so much on a cleaning tool, or just want to pay a little less for your robot vacuum, there are plenty of others on Amazon for half the price or less, including this iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum that is currently 27% off, priced at $200.

The iRobot Roomba 694 has a cleaning system that lifts debris from carpets and hard floors, plus an edge-sweeping brush. With more than 12,000 reviews, the vacuum has 4.4 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it has good suction power and is great for using every day.

An even better-priced option is this eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale for $170. With nearly 60,000 reviews, the vacuum has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, with 70% of reviewers giving it a full 5-star rating.

Have you been thinking of purchasing a robot vacuum?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.