BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to Sgt. Pair with Bakersfield Police, a male suspect was found barricaded this morning in a home on Candy Street near Ford Avenue. Officers entered the residence and found a dead woman. The man was taken into police custody.

The cause of the homicide is currently under investigation and this is a developing story.