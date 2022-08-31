This Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach Recipe Makes A Tasty, Healthy Side

When you need tasty greens on your plate, and you need them fast, look to sautéed spinach.

You can find spinach almost anywhere — maybe there’s some in your fridge now! — and it cooks up easily and quickly. Best of all, it’s really easy to jazz it up with just a few little tweaks.

EatingWell shared a super-easy spinach recipe that’d look right at home on a restaurant menu: sautéed spinach topped with zingy balsamic vinegar and yummy Parmesan cheese. No special equipment or techniques required: just a pan, a trusty utensil and a matter of minutes.

Adobe

First off, select your spinach. This recipe recommends avoiding baby spinach in favor of full-grown, mature spinach. The larger leaves hold up better during cooking — we want them tender, sure, but not totally sad and wilted.

Next, mince some garlic. As always, feel free to tinker with the amount of garlic in your cooking. For folks like me, there’s never enough; for others, just a clove is plenty.

Heat extra-virgin olive oil at medium in a large pot or high-sided skillet. Once that’s going, you’ll add your garlic. Then, grab that spinach! Throw it all in! Season to taste with salt and pepper, then toss the pan’s contents to coat evenly.

Adobe

As you’ll see, the spinach quickly begins to wilt once it hits the heat. Within minutes, the intimidating heap of raw spinach releases its water and collapses into soft, pliable leaves.

When spinach is cooked down to your liking, sprinkle with grated Parmesan and drizzle with balsamic vinegar. That’s it! Plate it up as a side with anything you wish.

Personally, I’d love to fold this into a bowl of linguine with an extra drizzle of olive oil and a touch more Parm, maybe some cherry tomatoes if they’re handy. But that’s just me — for the full amounts and detailed method, visit Eating Well’s recipe page and serve it your way!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.