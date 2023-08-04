The best tinted lip balms for adding color back to aging lips

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Lip balm is one of the most popular personal beauty products. In 2022, lip balm products brought in more than $800 million, and sales projections indicate the market will continue to grow as more products hit retail shelves.

Among the many brands and types available, tinted lip balm can be a great quick fix for dry lips.

“Tinted lip balms can be a wonderful addition to any makeup routine, offering both hydration and a touch of color,” dermatologist and hair care specialist Dr. Hamdan Abdullah Hamed told Simplemost.

But, as we age, we need to be more mindful with our tinted lip balm selections to keep our lips looking their best. Primarily, shoppers should understand the difference between lip products and know the key ingredients that help our lips look youthful and healthy.

Lip Balm vs. Lipstick vs. Lip Gloss

The main difference between lip balm, lipstick and lip gloss, according to makeup artist and beauty educator Naomi Zwelling, is how they are made, since each has a different purpose.

Lip balm is meant to have a hint of color and sheer lip coverage. Its primary purpose is to soothe and moisturize.

Lipstick is designed for complete coverage and maximum color density.

Lip gloss can provide some moisture, but it mostly serves as a shiny coat on its own or on top of lipstick.

When you use each one for its intended purpose, you go a long way in keeping your lips looking and feeling good.

Look for These Ingredients in Tinted Lip Balm

Experts recommend looking closely at tinted lip balm’s ingredients to ensure they will help with anti-aging protection and make lips look youthful.

“Your best friend at any age, but especially women looking into anti-aging benefits, will be natural oils, natural waxes, etc.,” Zwelling said. “The key is hydration.”

Hamed suggested those wanting tinted lip balms with anti-aging benefits look for products with antioxidants, including vitamin E and coenzyme Q10, or ubiquinone. These ingredients help promote skin rejuvenation and protect lips from environmental damage.

Besides antioxidants, keep an eye out for tinted lip balms with sunscreen. Sun damage is one of our skin’s most common aging factors.

Lip Color Can Make You Look Younger

When choosing a tinted lip balm, remember that the right color can make a significant impact on appearance.

Zwelling recommends more neutral tones to achieve that youthful look.

“I often find that when women with mature skin wear a color like hot pink, bright red, etc., it tends not to look as youthful,” she advised. “Choosing the right makeup color can hugely improve one’s appearance, because the goal of makeup is often not to look like a different person, but rather a more radiant and confident version of our natural selves.”

She also suggested using colors matching your skin tone and eyes for a confidence booster to blend well with your natural look.

These five tinted lip balms are recommended by the experts we spoke with, or follow the guiding principles they discussed for quality products.

Hamed recommends Nivea products, such as this Nivea Cherry Shine Caring Lip Balm, which he notes is enriched with natural oils and antioxidants.

It costs $5.33 right now, as it is currently marked down 56% from its regular retail price of $11.99 on Amazon for a limited time.

Buy Nivea Cherry Shine Caring Lip Balm at Amazon for $5.33 (was $11.99).

Zwelling said she loves the Sugar line of tinted lip balms. “These will hydrate your lips with a natural and beautiful wash of color,” she said of the Sugar brand. The travel size is $1 off at Amazon right now.

Buy Fresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment at Amazon for $13.99 (was $14.99).

For a good reason, Burt’s Bees is one of the market’s most popular lip balms. Hamden said it includes shea butter and botanical waxes to provide hydration and a hint of color.

Buy Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm at Walmart for $4.74.

For a more luxurious experience, Zwelling recommends trying Summer Friday’s tinted lip balm products. Its use of vegan waxes, murumuru seed butter and shea butter provides the ultimate moisture for your lips.

There are a variety of Summer Fridays Tinted Lip Balm colors you can try, but right now you can get the Sheer Beige shade for about $24.

Buy Summer Fridays Tinted Lip Balm at Amazon for $24.

Hamden recommends this tinted lip balm because it has SPF 20 sunscreen incorporated into its formula. The vitamin E and Ion2Complex add a boost of moisture to lips as well.

For a limited time, save 39% off the regular retail price of $12.39 for Neutrogena Revitalizing and Moisturizing Tinted Lip Balm SPF 20 in a Soft Caramel color at Amazon. You can get it for $7.59, or choose from many other colors that range in price. Most cost around $7-$8.

Buy Neutrogena Revitalizing Lip Balm at Amazon for $7.59 (was $12.39).

