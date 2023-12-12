Biden impeachment inquiry to have Congressional hearing

The House Rules Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday that could determine whether to formalize an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

The Republican-led committee will consider House Resolution 918, which would allow the House to start an investigation into whether President Biden should be impeached. The resolution would direct the House Judiciary, Ways and Means and Oversight and Accountability Committees to hold hearings and subpoena witnesses.

If the committee approves the resolution, it could go to the full House later this week.

The impeachment inquiry comes as the House is set to hold a closed-door hearing on Wednesday questioning President Biden's son Hunter Biden about his business transactions. The Oversight Committee is investigating whether Hunter Biden's business dealings compromised U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality.

Committee Republicans have called Hunter Biden's finances complex as it says he used "corporate bank accounts of third-party associates to receive wires from foreign companies and foreign nationals." They claim Biden used his dad's name and position of trust to gain leverage while Joe Biden served as vice president.

The White House has denied any wrongdoing by the president.

Hunter Biden has agreed to testify, but only would do so in a public forum. Committee Chair James Comer has said Wednesday's testimony would need to be heard behind closed doors.

Potential impeachment proceedings could occur in 2024 amid the buildup to the presidential election.

When asked about Tuesday's hearing, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates had little to say.

"President Biden is laser-focused on the issues that matter most to American families," he said.

