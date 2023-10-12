Blinken: At least 25 American citizens killed in Israel-Hamas war

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported that the number of Americans killed in Israel is now at least 25.

"Tragically, the number of innocent lives claimed by Hamas' heinous attacks continues to rise. Among those, we now know that at least 25 American citizens were killed," Blinken said in Tel Aviv.

Blinken arrived in Israel Thursday morning amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

Blinken said shortly before heading to Israel that he will be working closely with the government of Israel to secure the release of those who have been apprehended by Hamas.

“We have a number of Americans who remain unaccounted; we are working very closely with the Government of Israel to determine their whereabouts and, if they have been taken hostage by Hamas, to work to secure their release,” Blinken said.

Upon arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Blinken was greeted by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, and shortly after, he held a joint briefing with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the joint briefing, Blinken got personal and told reporters he was speaking “not just as secretary of state, but also a Jew,” recounting his family's own Holocaust survival history.

“So prime minister, I understand on a personal level, the harrowing echoes that Hamas’ massacres carry for Israeli Jews, as well as Jews everywhere,” Blinken said.

Blinken also reassured Israeli Washington's support during his visit.

“The message I bring with me is this: you may strong enough on your own to defend yourselves but as long as America exists you will never have to,” he said.

After the Hamas attack on Saturday, the U.S. swiftly deployed warships and aircraft to assist Israel, ready to provide necessary support, and another carrier strike group from Norfolk, Virginia, is set to depart on Friday.

Blinken will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and other senior officials, including some members of the embassy, later on Thursday.

A senior U.S. official confirmed to Scripps News that Blinken is also scheduled to have meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on Friday.

