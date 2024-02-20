Body of missing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham found in river

Authorities have found the body of missing Audrii Cunningham in the Trinity River near Livingston, Texas.

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons announced in a Tuesday press conference that the 11-year-old's body was found near Highway 59, leading to the discontinuation of the Amber Alert. Her body has been sent to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death, but initial evidence suggests she was murdered.

The Polk County District Attorney stated that Don Steven McDougal, 42, who was detained over the weekend for a non-related aggravated assault case and previously considered a "person of interest," will now be issued an arrest warrant for capital murder in the death of Cunningham.

Cunningham was last seen near her home on Feb. 15 around 7 a.m. She was supposed to catch her school bus but never did, and she never arrived at school. On Feb. 16, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a small backpack near the Lake Livingston Dam, which they believe belonged to the child.

