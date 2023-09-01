Boy dies during PE class after reportedly being forced to run in heat

The family of 12-year-old Yahshua Robinson is demanding answers after the boy died during gym class.

Yahshua reportedly attended Canyon Lake Middle School in Lake Elsinore, California.

The boy's aunt told KNBC in Los Angeles that her nephew was told to run for not dressing appropriately for physical education class on Aug. 29. According to AccuWeather, it was extremely hot in Lake Elsinore on Aug. 29. The area reported a high temperature of 107 degrees.

Amarna Plummer said she heard from other students that her nephew was asking for water as he was starting to feel sick.

"He said he couldn't breathe. He was telling the kids this,” Plummer told KNBC.

Plummer started a GoFundMe page for Yahshua's family, where she says the boy had three siblings.

"The agony of losing a child is indescribable, and as we wait with heavy hearts for the autopsy results, we are reminded of the unpredictability of life," the GoFundMe states.

In a statement to KTLA, the school district didn't provide specifics about the incident, but expressed its condolences.

“In this difficult moment, we are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our students due to a medical emergency on one of our LEUSD campuses. Our hearts are with the family, friends, and our school community. This is a time of great sorrow for the entire community," the district said.

Grief counselors have reportedly been made available at the school for those who may have been impacted by the tragedy.

