Britney Spears’ ‘Crossroads’ movie will stream on Netflix

Did you miss seeing Britney Spears’ 2002 movie “Crossroads” when it returned to theaters for two nights in October? Netflix has your early-aughts nostalgia covered: You’ll be able to stream “Crossroads” on Netflix beginning Feb. 15.

“Crossroads” is a coming-of-age film that explores themes of friendship, heartbreak and life struggles we all face. The singer starred as Lucy, a young woman who sets out on a life-changing road trip with her childhood friends. The movie also features Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning, Dan Akroyd and Kim Cattrall. It featured Spears’ hit song, “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.” The Shonda Rhimes even wrote the screenplay.

Netflix took to its social platforms to announce the streaming debut of the film:

The first movie to ever star the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming… but that's about to change! We're thrilled to announce that Crossroads will finally be available on Netflix — GLOBALLY — starting February 15. pic.twitter.com/iRCgZbK1sS — Netflix (@netflix) January 22, 2024

In her 2023 memoir, “The Woman in Me,” Spears wrote about the experience of making the film, revealing she turned to method acting to inhabit her character.

“I ended up walking differently, carrying myself differently, talking differently,” she wrote in the book, according to an excerpt obtained by People. “I was someone else for months while I filmed ‘Crossroads.’ Still to this day, I bet the girls I shot that movie with think, She’s a little…quirky. If they thought that, they were right.”

Spears went on to note she was relieved that the film did not launch an acting career, as she found the experience of pretending to be someone else overwhelming and consuming.

“Crossroads” was a box office success at the time of its release, amassing more than $61 million on a budget of $12 million. It was the first screenplay written by “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes and directed by Tamra Davis.

In a 2022 interview celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film, Davis did not rule out the possibility of a reboot.

“It could be a sequel,” she told Variety. “Or, if we all just got together to hang out one night, it would be the best.”

When the movie hits Netflix on Feb. 15, it will mark the first time “Crossroads” is available to stream for audiences worldwide.

Britney Spears’ ‘Crossroads’ movie will stream on Netflix originally appeared on Simplemost.com

