Don't ignore your check engine light — here's why

Ignoring a check engine light can turn a minor problem into a major expense, according to a new report by CarMD.

The report found drivers are paying more than ever to fix issues that could have been caught early. A sensor problem left unaddressed, for example, can eventually damage a catalytic converter — a repair that can cost more than $1,500.

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Other frequent repairs flagged by the report include:

Ignition coils and spark plugs, which run close to $500

Airflow sensor repairs, which can cost more than $300

The report also found the cost of labor is growing, driven in part by newer cars that are more complicated to fix than older models.

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Parts prices are another factor drivers need to consider. Supply chain issues or rising parts costs can push repair bills even higher.

When a check engine light appears, getting it checked out quickly can prevent a small issue from growing into a much larger problem.

This story was originally published by Susan El Khoury with the Scripps News Group in Tampa Bay.