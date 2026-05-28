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Don't ignore your check engine light — here's why

A new CarMD report finds that putting off check engine light repairs is costing drivers more than ever.
A CarMD report warns ignoring your check engine light is costing drivers more than ever. Here's what drivers need to know. (Scripps News Group)
Don't ignore the check engine light; delaying service could cost you
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Ignoring a check engine light can turn a minor problem into a major expense, according to a new report by CarMD.

The report found drivers are paying more than ever to fix issues that could have been caught early. A sensor problem left unaddressed, for example, can eventually damage a catalytic converter — a repair that can cost more than $1,500.

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Other frequent repairs flagged by the report include:

  • Ignition coils and spark plugs, which run close to $500
  • Airflow sensor repairs, which can cost more than $300

The report also found the cost of labor is growing, driven in part by newer cars that are more complicated to fix than older models.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | 5 steps to save money on auto repair

Parts prices are another factor drivers need to consider. Supply chain issues or rising parts costs can push repair bills even higher.

When a check engine light appears, getting it checked out quickly can prevent a small issue from growing into a much larger problem.

This story was originally published by Susan El Khoury with the Scripps News Group in Tampa Bay.

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