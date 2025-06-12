Scripps wins Service to America Award for Hurricanes Helene and Milton coverage

When back-to-back historic hurricanes targeted Florida, stations owned by the E.W. Scripps Company mobilized.

Journalists were flown in from the Scripps News Group to help make sure the mission to serve the community was never in jeopardy.

With the combined resources, dedicated viewers and continuous coverage, Scripps raised more than $289,000, providing critical aid to local communities in need.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards honor excellence in community service, philanthropy, and impact by local radio and television stations across the country.

“We have never done something like that before,” Teresa Morgan, vice president and general manager of the Scripps News Group station in Tampa. “We’ve never been able to get the money in their hands that quickly. We’re here for our community. We'll always stay connected with our community, good times and bad. And I think that's really what it's about. These types of events are really when our employees and our station shine, because they truly do provide so much valuable and important information for their families and our community during times of crisis."

Last fall, Hurricanes Helene and Milton made landfall within weeks of each other, wreaking havoc on the Southeastern U.S. The back-to-back catastrophic impacts from both hurricanes ranked among the 10 costliest in U.S. history.

Scripps News, Scripps’ national streaming news channel, and Scripps-owned local television stations played a pivotal role in keeping viewers informed. The dedicated team of reporters tracked the hurricanes, delivering real-time updates on landfall and the aftermath. By providing crucial information about community evacuations and preparedness, Scripps journalists ensured that viewers were well-equipped to face the challenges posed by the storms, while Scripps meteorologists delivered the latest forecasts to guide their decisions.

Before the storms, the Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity established by Scripps, collaborated with local stations and Scripps News to prepare for the potential establishment of disaster relief fundraisers. As soon as the storm passed, the three teams launched campaigns on air, online and on social media to serve impacted communities. Calls to action ran alongside Scripps’ coverage of the damage and recovery efforts. Viewers nationwide responded, raising $289,000 for 29 local nonprofits on the front lines.

“This award is a testament to the profound public service role our local broadcast teams play within communities – providing them with critical information during times of crisis and fostering human connection when it’s needed most,” said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. “Every dollar of the stations’ campaigns provided immediate relief and long-term support, offering hope and resources to communities as they began their recovery process.”

