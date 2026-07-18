United Airlines denies allowing free flight changes over Trump airport name

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — United Airlines is pushing back on reports that it was allowing passengers to change their destination for free if they didn't want to fly into President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

An airline industry blog published this week what it called an internal memo suggesting the policy was in place.

United Airlines denies free changes over Trump airport name

A United spokesperson responded Friday, saying the memo was "poorly worded and not accurate" and that passengers cannot make changes because of an airport's name.

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"United customers are able to make changes to a ticket without a fee for many reasons. However, our policy doesn’t allow for changes because of an airport’s name or three-letter code," United Airlines said in a statement to the Scripps News Group.

The name change from Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport took effect on July 9, sparking mixed reactions from travelers.

Despite the new name and branding, airport officials said the renaming carries no operational or administrative consequences for travelers.

This article was originally produced by Scott Sutton for the Scripps News Group station in West Palm Beach.