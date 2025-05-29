Victoria's Secret website, some in-store services down after 'security incident'

Women's clothing and lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret says it had to take down its website and suspend some in-store services as a precaution in response to a "security incident"

"Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations," a message on the company's website reads. "We appreciate your patience during this process. In the meantime, our Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores remain open and we look forward to serving you."

victoriassecret.com A message on the homepage of the Victoria's Secret website.

It remains unclear what the nature of the cybersecurity issue is, or whether something like a cyberattack may have been responsible for the disruption, but the company is reportedly working with third-party experts to investigate the issue.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Data breach at rental company Hertz exposes customers' personal information

Some outlets are reporting that the Victoria's Secreat website has been down since Wednesday.

The Ohio-based company operates about 1,400 stores in nearly 70 different countries. As of Thursday evening, the Victoria's Secret share price was down by about 7% over the past five days.