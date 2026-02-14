Wendy’s keeps Biggie Deals as it closes hundreds of underperforming stores

Wendy’s plans to close 5% to 6% of its underperforming restaurants after reviewing sales at its nearly 6,000 locations, the fast-food chain announced.

The company began closing locations in late 2025, with most of the closures continuing through the first half of 2026.

“By closing consistently underperforming restaurants, we are enabling our franchise partners to increase focus on locations with the greatest potential for profitable growth,” said Wendy’s interim CEO Ken Cook. “Since we announced this program in November, we have been working with our franchisees to evaluate restaurants on a store-by-store basis and make collaborative decisions to optimize performance across the U.S. system as One Wendy's.”

Cook said the chain’s recently introduced $4, $6, and $8 Biggie Bags will remain on menus as consumers face economic challenges this year.

“We're really pleased with the way we've set up the year,” Cook said. “Launching this new Biggie Deals platform was important. It provides customers value they can rely on every day. The way we're talking about it—giving customers more choice—this $4, \6and6and8 price point, $4 Biggie Bites attracts customers who are looking for that lower price point and the customers we’ve identified who come to Wendy's for more snacking occasions.”

Cook noted that many Wendy’s locations have struggled to draw customers during breakfast hours. The chain began offering breakfast nationwide in 2020.

Although Wendy’s has no plans to exit the breakfast market, Cook said it will allow locations the flexibility to open later.

“While many restaurants perform well at breakfast, we recognize it may not work in every restaurant, as certain markets have customer dynamics that do not support a thriving breakfast business,” he said.

Cook added that giving restaurants flexibility in morning hours “positions the morning daypart to perform where it matters most, delivering greater value for customers while supporting franchisee profitability. We continue to believe breakfast is an important daypart for the U.S. system.”