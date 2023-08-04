CDC recommends new RSV vaccine for babies under 8 months

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a new recommendation to protect babies against RSV.

According to the updated guidelines, infants under the age of 8 months should receive a new antibody vaccine to protect against severe cases of RSV, and it will now be added to the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule.

Additionally, for babies aged between 8 and 19 months who have underlying health conditions, experts are suggesting a second dose of the vaccine to bolster protection during the upcoming RSV season, which is typically from November through March.

While RSV can be like a cold for most healthy people, it’s a respiratory virus that can cause significant breathing difficulties by filling the lungs with mucus and is a major cause of hospitalization among infants.

According to the CDC, RSV causes between 58,000 and 80,000 hospitalizations annually among children under age 5.

The drug, which was approved for children by theFDA last month, can be administered as an injection and can reduce the risk of young children contracting RSV by 75%. The FDA said side effects include rash and injection site reactions.

AstraZeneca developed the drug, and it will hit the market as Beyfortus. It is anticipated to be priced at $495 per dose and to be covered by insurance.

SEE MORE: FDA approves drug to prevent RSV for young children

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com