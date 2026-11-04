Charges filed against YouTuber after comments made on documentary

BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County District Attorney's Office has filed a criminal complaint against Bryant Moreland following an investigation into statements he made in the documentary The Sick Mind of EDP445.

On November 2, Moreland was charged with:



Attempting to commit lewd acts upon a child

Meeting a minor for lewd purposes

Contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense

Distributing or showing pornography to a minor

The charges stem from an alleged incident involving a child under the age of 14 that occurred on April 17, 2021.

When the Kern County District Attorney's Office initially reviewed the incident in 2021 and 2022, officials said there were challenges in pursuing prosecution because of a lack of cooperation from the reporting parties.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Moreland's comments in the documentary prompted investigators to reopen the case.

On November 4, 2026, with assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Moreland was located in Las Vegas, arrested, and taken into custody.