Holiday Reindeer Cookies Are Perfectly Sweet And Salty Treats

If you’re looking for a new holiday cookie recipe this year, these Christmas reindeer cookies from The Country Cook are not only adorable, they’re also easy for kids to decorate, as the decorations consist of just chocolate-covered pretzels for antlers and candy for the eyes and nose.

The cookies are peanut butter flavored, so along with that and the mini pretzels and M&Ms, you’ll need basic cookie ingredients like shortening, brown sugar and flour. You can mix the dough in a large bowl or use a stand mixer, then form the dough into balls and create the reindeer’s “faces” by pinching them a bit.

Once the cookies are baked, you can decorate them while they’re still warm. Check out The Country Cook’s YouTube video on how to make these Christmas reindeer cookies below:

If you don’t like peanut butter, you could instead try these gingerbread reindeer cookies, which are made using gingerbread men cookie cutters, and then decorating them upside down. The cookies themselves are made with basic gingerbread dough, which has the flavors of cloves, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice.

You could also make reindeer Rice Krispies treats, which are incredibly easy. Just start with regular Rice Krispie treats, then cut them into squares and decorate them with icing, candy eyes and M&Ms for the nose. You can also put them on popsicle sticks for fun reindeer Rice Krispie treat pops.

If you’re not up for decorating cookies for the holidays, we have plenty of recipes for treats that are ready to go, right from the oven, like these Funfetti shortbread cookie bites or these hot cocoa meringue cookies.

For a recipe that looks fancy, but is actually quite easy, these sugar cookie Christmas trees are made by simply baking up some sugar cookies, then stacking them on top of each other with a bit of frosting in between to hold them in place.

Do you have a favorite Christmas cookie recipe?

