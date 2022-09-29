A Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board May Be The Star Of Your Holiday Party

The charcuterie craze continues to tempt us with creative ways to serve yummy finger foods. We’ve seen everything from boards designed to look like Jack Skellington to salty french fry boards! Now, we’re seeing people make tall trees out of the classic charcuterie fixings and they are something to behold!

Honestly, what could be better for the upcoming holiday season than building a Christmas tree charcuterie board that actually stands up? A quick look on social media shows lots of examples of how to make a Christmas tree charcuterie board that will wow your guests.

Check out this trio of charcuterie Christmas trees created by the deli workers at a Hy-Vee Supermarket in Liberty, Missouri. Talk about a tower of tastiness! They even have little tree-shaped toppers made out of cheese.

We’d say that would beat a plain old deli platter at any party.

Elsewhere on Facebook, user Jamie Rheinholtz showcased her own homemade Christmas tree charcuterie boards. She even wisely decided to sell her creations locally in Indiana for $50 each with free delivery.

Farther down South, a Facebook user who goes by the name Florida Food Lover combined a traditional platter with a Christmas tree charcuterie board for a holiday white elephant party. Can you imagine the reaction you’d get bringing this beautiful buffet addition to this year’s holiday office or family party?

This next example of a Christmas tree charcuterie board may seem a little cheesier than others — literally! The Cheese & Charcuterie page on Facebook built this tree out of cheese and finished it with olives and sprigs of rosemary.

Like any other charcuterie board, what you add to your Christmas tree charcuterie board is only limited by your creativity and budget. Maybe you want to make one full of salami roses for some extra flair.

And, if you don’t want to stick with just a Christmas tree charcuterie board for the holiday season, how about gathering the ingredients for a charcuterie chalet? It’s the savory alternative to a gingerbread house and it would look fabulous with your edible trees!

Check out this beauty of a palace built by Facebook user Nicole Easterday, complete with a snowman wearing a little hat and scarf made of meat! “I think I nailed it,” she wrote in the caption. No doubt about it.

It’s never too soon to start planning your holiday menu. We know these will be a jolly and delicious addition to your festivities!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.