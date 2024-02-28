The Colleen Hoover x Olive & June collection gets you a book-themed manicure

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether you’re on #BookTok or just perusing the aisles of your local bookstore, there’s one name that you’ll always see: Colleen Hoover. The thriller and romance author is most well known for novels like “Verity” and “It Ends with Us,” and she has become a staple on the bestseller list. Now, though, Hoover is bringing books and beauty together with an Olive & June nail collaboration.

The Colleen Hoover x Olive & June collection is available now on the Olive & June website.

$95 at Olive & June

The collection includes:

8 limited edition nail polishes themed after Hoover’s books

Yellow Poppy — the Olive & June tool designed to help make your DIY mani neat and tidy

Tie-dye pouch

Bookmark

Cuticle serum with cactus flower

Super glossy top coat

Clean up brush

Nail polish remover pot

Flat-edge mani clippers

Dual-grit mani file

Nail buffer bar

If, however, you don’t want (or need) to invest in an entire kit, don’t worry. You can purchase the polishes as a group or buy them individually. For fans of Hoover, those polishes won’t just be in fun shades that coordinate with the author’s books, they’ve also got names inspired by the novels like Atlas, Lily Blooms, and Same Day Next Year.

$62 at Olive & June

If you prefer press-ons, there are lots of options, too. You can get each book’s theme colors and patterns as an Instant Mani — a set of press on nails (plus non-damaging glue) for $10 each. Or, you can get the Super Stick Mani which is a tab press-on version (no glue needed) for $8.

$8 at Olive & June

If you’re a fan of Colleen Hoover books and also just happen to love DIY manicures (or will buy whatever CoHo puts out), the new Olive & June collection is about to make you very, very happy — even if her books make you cry sometimes.

