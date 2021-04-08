23ABC Gives Senior Food Drive collects almost 4,000 lbs of food

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Back in March, 23ABC hosted a food drive with CAPK to benefit senior citizens in our community. Now we're learning how much you helped us raise!

CAPK says that during the 23ABC Gives Senior Food Drive the station collected close to 4,000 pounds of food.

People were able to drop off food at several different spots all throughout the month of March, including at the station.

On top of this, CAPK says people also donated about $1,500 in donations to the organization.

Once again, 23ABC wants to thank everyone who came out to help the community.