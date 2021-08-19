3rd Annual Kern Margarita Challenge takes place Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The ingredients are on ice, the pairings are primed, the room is ready and the 3rd Annual Kern Margarita Challenge is just about ready to pour.

Eight area restaurants will shake things up inside the Downtown Marriott this Saturday Night. They'll be offering up a margarita with a food pairing of their choice. There will be live music with Mento Buru and DJ Richie Rich.

There are tickets still available on Eventbrite or you can go to KernMargarita.com. All proceeds benefit the Josh Farler Foundation.

