3rd Annual Kern Margarita Challenge takes place Saturday

Tickets still available.
23ABC News
3rd Annual Kern Margarita Challenge, Bakersfield, Agustus 19, 2021
Posted at 9:06 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 12:06:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The ingredients are on ice, the pairings are primed, the room is ready and the 3rd Annual Kern Margarita Challenge is just about ready to pour.

Eight area restaurants will shake things up inside the Downtown Marriott this Saturday Night. They'll be offering up a margarita with a food pairing of their choice. There will be live music with Mento Buru and DJ Richie Rich.

There are tickets still available on Eventbrite or you can go to KernMargarita.com. All proceeds benefit the Josh Farler Foundation.

