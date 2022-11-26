A Bakersfield holiday tradition returns at the Town & County Community Christmas Tree Lighting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An annual Bakersfield tradition continued Friday night, as the tree lighting at the Town and Country Village Shopping Center took place.

Christmas carols and special guests were on hand for the lighting, ringing in the holiday spirit with song and cheer.

ABC23's morning anchor Mike Hart emceed the event, which included lots of holiday treats, a visit from Olaf from Frozen, and an appearance from the man in red himself, Santa Claus.

