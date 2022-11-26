Watch Now
A Bakersfield holiday tradition returns at the Town & County Community Christmas Tree Lighting

23ABC's Mike Hart emceed the event featuring Christmas carols by the Bakersfield High School Choir, Olaf from Frozen, and a special appearance by Jolly Old You-Know-Who.
23ABC
23ABC's Mike Hart, Olaf from Frozen, and Santa Claus admire the lights on the 2022 Bakersfield Community Christmas Tree.
Posted at 8:09 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 23:09:59-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An annual Bakersfield tradition continued Friday night, as the tree lighting at the Town and Country Village Shopping Center took place.

Christmas carols and special guests were on hand for the lighting, ringing in the holiday spirit with song and cheer.

ABC23's morning anchor Mike Hart emceed the event, which included lots of holiday treats, a visit from Olaf from Frozen, and an appearance from the man in red himself, Santa Claus.

If you missed our livestream of the event, you can watch it here:

