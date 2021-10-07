Watch
Special Screening: 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' is coming to the Fox Theater

Historic Fox Theater, Bakersfield, September 9, 2021
Posted at 6:06 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 21:06:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 1,2 Freddy's coming for you! Watch the classic slasher film 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on October 15 and whatever you do, don't fall asleep...or you'll meet the terrifying Freddy.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased on their website, by phone (661) 324-1369, or at their office Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 1 PM. Students and military can get buy one get one free on the night of the show.

The movie is Rated R and is capped at 999 attendees.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test are not required to attend.

