A Phenomenal event is coming to kick off Women's History Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — March is just around the corner, and that means Women's History Month. Local organization Becoming Phenomenally You is bringing women throughout the community together for a day filled with empowerment and encouragement at their 5th annual Phenomenal Woman event.

The name of the event, "Phenomenal Woman," comes from a 1978 piece by American poet Maya Angelou of the same name that celebrates the experience of being a woman.

Crystal Madden and Janell Burton are the co-founders of Becoming Phenomenally You. They say they were determined to bring this event back to the community after all of the positive feedback they received from last year's attendees.

"We didn't know the energy was going to be so wonderful. People were walking around saying, 'Thank you. I didn't know my story was like somebody else's story,'" said Burton. "It's good to share your story and be vulnerable that way to know you are not alone."

Burton says the goal of the Phenomenal Woman event is to uplift women and encourage them to become better versions of themselves.

"At our event, you can expect to see some fun, some laughter, women just getting together and learning how to become phenomenally themselves," said Madden. "Getting some tools, resources, and great guest panelists. We have just a lot of events for the day."

In addition to the guest panelists and activities, there will also be refreshments and t-shirts available.

The Phenomenal Woman event takes place on Sunday, March 5 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Bakersfield Country Club. Tickets are $40 and will be available through Saturday, February 25. If you are interested in attending the event, tickets are available through Eventbrite.