Acclaimed country singer-songwriter Rivers Rutherford to play Garces

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Acclaimed country singer-songwriter Rivers Rutherford is set to play Garces High School on Thursday, May 12th.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert are on sale by calling 661-327-2578 extension 118. General admission tickets are $50 per person and VIP tickets are $100 and feature reserved seating, a meet and greet, refreshments, and hors d'oeuvres.

Rutherford has written or co-written for some of the biggest names in country music including The Highwaymen (Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson), Brooks & Dunn, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Trace Adkins, and Blake Shelton.

Rutherford has etched his name into a slew of top 40 country hits including No. 1 hits "Ain't Nothing 'bout You" by Brooks & Dunn written along with Rodney Atkins, Montgomery Gentry, Gretchen Wilson, and Trace Atkins; "When I Get Where I'm Going" by Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton written along with Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney; and "Ladies Love Country Boys" by Trace Adkins written along with Jamey Johnson and George Teren.

His albums include "These Are My People" and "Just Another Coaster."