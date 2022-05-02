Watch
Acclaimed country singer-songwriter Rivers Rutherford to play Garces

Bill Waugh/AP IMAGES FOR ACM
FILE - Rivers Rutherford performs a tribute to the late-Fred Rose, who was awarded the Poet's Award during the first-ever ACM Honors, an evening dedicated to recognizing the special honorees and non-televised categories from the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which was held earlier this year, at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2008, in Nashville, Tenn.
Posted at 2:17 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 17:21:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Acclaimed country singer-songwriter Rivers Rutherford is set to play Garces High School on Thursday, May 12th.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert are on sale by calling 661-327-2578 extension 118. General admission tickets are $50 per person and VIP tickets are $100 and feature reserved seating, a meet and greet, refreshments, and hors d'oeuvres.

Rutherford has written or co-written for some of the biggest names in country music including The Highwaymen (Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson), Brooks & Dunn, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Trace Adkins, and Blake Shelton.

Rutherford has etched his name into a slew of top 40 country hits including No. 1 hits "Ain't Nothing 'bout You" by Brooks & Dunn written along with Rodney Atkins, Montgomery Gentry, Gretchen Wilson, and Trace Atkins; "When I Get Where I'm Going" by Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton written along with Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney; and "Ladies Love Country Boys" by Trace Adkins written along with Jamey Johnson and George Teren.

His albums include "These Are My People" and "Just Another Coaster."

