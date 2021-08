BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Job seekers mark your calendars next week for a job fair. AGM Community Partners is hosting a free event for the public.

Whether you're looking for a part-time, full-time, or if you're looking for on-the-job training this is the place to be. Various industries will be participating including medical, farming, oil, truck driving, and more.

The 2021 Fall Job Fair will be held next Thursday, August 12th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Four Points Sheraton.