Alta Sierra Ski resort to open this weekend

Kern County can hit the slopes this three-day weekend, as the Alta Sierra Resort announced will be open! The snow is good and the roads are clear for anyone looking for a fun, wintry activity, according to the ski resort. The Tube Park is also an option for visitors. The ticket office opens at 8 a.m. and the slopes are ready for ski buffs from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jan 15, 2022
