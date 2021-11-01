Alta Sierra to host job fair to fill seasonal positions

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, calif. (KERO) — Alta Sierra is looking to hire ahead of the season. They're hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

They're looking to fill several seasonal part-time positions including in the rental shop, ticket office, and the cafe.

"We try to teach more of a Disney approach of managing the mountain. With that comes good experience to come up and work for us. It's more of a family-friendly Disney approach," said Garro L. Ellis, co-owner of Alta Sierra Resort.

There is not an expected opening date at this time.