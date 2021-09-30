American Cancer Society hosts 'Bark for Life' event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — American Cancer Society is hosting a ‘Bark for Life’ canine event to fight cancer.

The relay will give you a chance to dress you and your pooch up wearing purple to show your pride.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 to 10 p.m. at the Train Depot Museum Tehachapi.

The cost is $20 per dog and includes a goodie for the 100 registered dogs. On the day of the event, the cost per dog raises $25.

Registration forms are available at Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique and Glamour Salon.