American Cancer Society hosts 'Bark for Life' event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — American Cancer Society is hosting a ‘Bark for Life’ canine event to fight cancer.
The relay will give you a chance to dress you and your pooch up wearing purple to show your pride.
All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
The event is on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 to 10 p.m. at the Train Depot Museum Tehachapi.
The cost is $20 per dog and includes a goodie for the 100 registered dogs. On the day of the event, the cost per dog raises $25.
Registration forms are available at Canine Creek Pet Wash & Boutique and Glamour Salon.